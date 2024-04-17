Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJD Unveils 5th List For Odisha Assembly Elections , Naveen Patnaik To Contest From Kantabanji

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Elections 2024, marking a strategic move in the political landscape of the state. Notably, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Chief, Naveen Patnaik, will expand his electoral footprint by contesting from the Kantabanji seat, in addition to his stronghold of Hinjili, as previously declared.

The newly released list includes prominent names such as Laxmipriya Nayak for Chitrakonda, Barsa Singh Bariha for Padampur, Rajendra Chhatria for Kuchinda, Arundhati Kumari Devi for Deogarh, Sanjukta Singh for Angul, and Dilip Kumar Nayak for Nimapara. Furthermore, Sulkhnsa Gitanjali Devi has been nominated to represent Sanakhemundi, while Indira Nanda will stand for election in Jeypore.

In a strategic maneuver, the BJD has also opted for candidate swaps, with Rohit Pujari now slated to contest from Sambalpur, and Prasanna Acharya from Rairakhol.

This announcement follows the earlier declaration by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of the fourth list, comprising nine candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections and one candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. Lekhasri Samantasinghar has been chosen to contest from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

Moreover, the BJD has set up a 38-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha elections, indicating a comprehensive approach towards addressing the concerns and aspirations of diverse segments of society. Led by Berhampur MP and BJD Vice-President Chandrashekhar Sahu, the committee is tasked with engaging with various sectors and age groups to craft a comprehensive manifesto.

The upcoming elections hold significant importance, especially considering the BJD’s resounding victory in the 2019 Assembly polls, where they secured 112 seats, enabling Naveen Patnaik to assume office as Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive term since 2000.

The Election Commission’s announcement of simultaneous elections for Odisha and Lok Sabha, spanning four phases starting from May 13, with subsequent phases on May 20, May 25, and concluding on June 1, underscores the electoral fervor gripping the state. With results slated for announcement on June 4, the political landscape of Odisha is poised for a riveting transformation, with the BJD’s strategies and candidate selections setting the stage for intense electoral battles ahead.