Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sivaganga Set For Three-Way Contest Between BJP, Cong, AIADMK

In the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu is set for a gripping three-way contest, featuring prominent candidates from the BJP, Congress, and AIADMK. Karti Chidambaram, the incumbent MP and scion of the renowned Chidambaram family, aims for a third term in the Lok Sabha from this traditional Congress stronghold.

However, the electoral landscape has shifted with the BJP’s nomination of Devanathan Yadav, an unconventional candidate and Chennai-based businessman known for his ownership of the WinTv group. This move introduces a fresh dynamic to the electoral fray.

All eyes are on the Sivaganga constituency as it gears up for polling on April 19, alongside the rest of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats, with the vote counting scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu, with the Congress clinching eight seats out of the nine contested.

The BJP, part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), managed to secure only one seat, underlining the uphill battle it faces in the state. Devanathan Yadav, the BJP’s candidate for Sivaganga, has expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, citing discontent among voters towards the Chidambaram family’s perceived lack of engagement with the constituency over the years.

Yadav emphasized the absence of industrial development in the district and pledged to address this issue if elected, aiming to capitalize on what he perceives as an ‘anti-DMK wave’ across Tamil Nadu.

In response, Karti Chidambaram highlighted the Congress manifesto’s focus on bringing about positive change, underscoring the party’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the electorate. He pointed to the distress among the people and emphasized the need for substantive reforms, such as increasing benefits under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

With contrasting narratives and visions for the future, the electoral battle in Sivaganga promises to be fiercely contested, with each candidate vying to sway the electorate in their favor. As the campaign heats up, the residents of Sivaganga await eagerly to cast their votes and shape the political destiny of their constituency.