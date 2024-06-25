LPG Cylinder Blast In Gujarat, 2 Killed

A bomb that happened on Monday in the Gujarati district of Ahmedabad’s Odhav Nagar Industrial Area claimed two lives and injured three. The official stated that the explosion happened on Monday at a powder coating company in Ahmedabad.

The victim has been named as the company’s owner, Rameshbhai Patel (50), and employee, Pawan Kumar (25).

According to information gathered during the initial inquiry, the LPG gas cylinder explosion was caused by a fire that started in the compressor, which was close to the cylinder.

The fire department officials quickly arrived at the scene to look into the situation after obtaining the information.

The injured have been admitted to the closest Arogya Kendra and are receiving treatment there, while the bodies have been transferred to the neighboring government hospital for a post-mortem.

Speaking with ANI, the Nikol Fire Station Officer, SS Gadhavi, said, “The blast occurred at the Bansi Powder Coating firm in Odhav Nagar Industrial area. It was a powder coating firm, hot processing is done for powder coating, there was some pressure in the oven, so the blast happened. Two casualties have happened and three people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.”

“The deceased have been taken to the Civil Hospital for the postmortem medical procedures, and the injured have been admitted to the closest Arogya Kendra for additional treatment,” he continued.

“It is an industrial area and there is no provision of Fire NOC in the area,” the officer stated in reference to the availability of fire safety equipment in the vicinity.

According to the National Building Code (NBC) guidelines, a fire NOC is a certificate of no objection to the installation of fire safety equipment in the building.

A building’s resistance to fire or likelihood of experiencing one is confirmed by a fire NOC provided by the relevant state fire agency. For a home or business building, an applicant can obtain a NOC by fulfilling the requirements set forth by the fire department.

The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team and the fire department team are investigating the situation further.

