Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Female Students, Exposing Them To Obscene Videos

A school teacher from Maharashtra has been reportedly arrested for molesting six female students and exposing them to obscene videos. The police stated that the accused, Pramod Manohar Sardar, who was a teacher at the Zilla Parishad School in Kazikhed, was booked from Akola district on Tuesday evening.

This incident follows suit after several similar cases made headlines following the Kolkata rape and murder case of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Bachchan Singh, who is leading the investigation into the case, asserted that the accused was arrested and charges were pressed against Sardar. “We received a complaint regarding the molestation of six schoolgirls by their teacher, Pramod Manohar Sardar. He was immediately arrested, and the statements of the victimized girls have been recorded,” stated the SP.

According to the officials’ statement, a case has been registered against sardar under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Prior to this, two four-year-old girls were sexually abused by the cleaning staff at an English-medium school in Thane. The various incidents have triggered massive outrage amongst the public across the nation, with people taking to streets in large numbers to protest the atrocities against women.

Residents in Mumbai blocked the Mumbai rail route at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday, in the case of school sexual abuse in Maharashtra, bringing the train services to a halt.

