Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked for Rape in Dubai Incident

Malayalam film actor Nivin Pauly has been charged with rape following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman who alleges that he sexually assaulted her over a year ago in Dubai. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Oonnukal police station on Tuesday under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to local police officials.

The case involves six accused individuals, including a woman who is listed as the first accused, with Nivin Pauly being named as the sixth accused. The incident reportedly took place in Dubai, but further details from the authorities remain scarce at this time.

This development comes amid a broader controversy in the Malayalam film industry, where several actors and directors have been accused of sexual harassment and rape following the release of the Justice K Hema Committee report. This report was commissioned by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, aiming to uncover instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the industry.

In light of these serious allegations, the Kerala state government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member special investigation team dedicated to probing these cases. Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee’s 235-page report was made public, revealing alarming accounts of harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment of women professionals in Malayalam cinema.

The report highlights the dominance of approximately 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who control the Malayalam film industry, often exerting undue influence and power. The three-member panel, headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court, submitted its findings to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in December 2019. However, the report was only made public this month, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Nivin Pauly now faces serious legal scrutiny as the investigation into the allegations continues.

