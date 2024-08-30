Mamata Banerjee’s Congratulatory Post to Amit Shah Sparks Political Tussle Between TMC and BJP

A congratulatory post by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Amit Shah on his son Jay Shah becoming ICC Chairman ignited a heated exchange between TMC and BJP leaders.

The political climate in India saw a fresh war of words when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his son Jay Shah’s recent appointment as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman. The seemingly innocuous congratulatory post triggered a fierce exchange between leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with both sides trading barbs over nepotism and election legitimacy.

Mamata Banerjee’s Congratulatory Message

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mamata Banerjee congratulated Amit Shah, noting the significance of his son’s achievement in becoming the ICC Chairman. Banerjee pointed out that Jay Shah’s position as ICC Chairman is “much more important than most politicians,” adding a layer of sarcasm that did not go unnoticed.

“Congratulations, Union Home Minister!! Your son has not become a politician, but has become the ICC Chairman – a post much much more important than most politicians’!! Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his this most elevated achievement indeed!” wrote Banerjee.

BJP’s Counter-Attacks

The post quickly drew a response from BJP leaders, starting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma took a veiled jab at Banerjee, emphasizing that the ICC Chairman is an elected position, unlike positions that are “handed over” within families—a clear reference to Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

“Respected Didi, ICC Chairperson is an elected post. You will agree with me that this is different from handing over the control of an organisation to one’s nephew or son. Let us take pride that with Jay Shah, five Indians have had the honour to head global cricket,” wrote Sarma.

TMC’s Retort

Not one to back down, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale responded with a sharp critique of Sarma, accusing him of acting as a ‘broker’ in political scenarios where state governments were toppled. Gokhale pointed out the irony in Sarma’s use of the term “elected,” alluding to controversies surrounding political maneuvers in states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

“Dear HBS ji: For a broker who steps in whenever state govts are to be toppled in Maharashtra or Jharkhand, the word ‘elected’ doesn’t suit your personality,” Gokhale posted on X.

Reactions from Other BJP Leaders

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also chimed in, defending Jay Shah’s election to the ICC Chairman position and criticizing Mamata Banerjee for implying that it was an inherited role. Singh emphasized that the ICC Chairmanship is a prestigious, elected role and challenged Banerjee’s understanding of the process.

“Didi is under the impression that ICC Chairperson has been handed over like someone giving away the power of an organisation to a close relative such as a nephew or son. Let me correct you. Jay Shah got voted to be the chairman. In other words, he has been elected. Is this too hard to comprehend?” Singh wrote.

Jay Shah’s Vision as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, who has served as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since October 2019, was announced as the new ICC Chairman on Tuesday. At 35, Shah is the youngest to ever hold this position and joins a line of influential Indian figures who have led the ICC, including Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar. Shah is expected to take on his new role in December, succeeding the current chairman, Greg Barclay.

As ICC Chairman, Shah’s priorities are likely to focus on continuing the global expansion of cricket, improving governance within the sport, and addressing the challenges posed by the increasing commercialization of cricket.