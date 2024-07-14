Man Shot Dead in Delhi Government Hospital; Police Investigation Underway

A 32-year-old man was shot dead at a Delhi government hospital on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the community and raising serious concerns about hospital security.

The shooting occurred on the third floor of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital at approximately 4 p.m. The victim, identified as Riyazuddin, had been admitted to the hospital on June 23 due to severe stomach pain.

“A patient, named Riyazuddin, has been shot dead in GTB hospital. He was a resident of Khajoori Khas. We are scanning the surveillance footage,” reported Vishnu Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for Shahdara. The police are currently in pursuit of the attacker, who remains at large.

The suspect, an 18-year-old male, fired three to four rounds during the assault. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, adding to the complexity of the investigation.

Eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying moments of the shooting. “A doctor was bandaging him (Riyazuddin) when the attacker burst on the scene. The attacker fired five shots and ran away. There was chaos and confusion,” described Chancal, a cleaning staff member at the hospital.

Disturbing images from the scene showed Riyazuddin lying in a pool of blood on his hospital bed, with a pink blanket partially covering him.

In response to the incident, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj vowed to conduct a comprehensive review of security protocols across all hospitals in the city. “Negligence will not be tolerated; whoever is guilty will not be spared. There will be a review of security of all hospitals,” he asserted.