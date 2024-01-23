Massive crowd of Devotees outside Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Offer Prayers

Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya was officially opened to the public on Tuesday, following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony that concluded on Monday. Devotees from all corners of the country thronged at the main gate of the temple to offer prayers and witness the first morning after the auspicious ceremony.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, held at 12:29 pm on Monday, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals alongside a select complement of priests. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha spanned seven days, commencing on January 16. Representatives from various spiritual and religious sects, as well as members of diverse communities, including tribal groups, were in attendance, making it a truly inclusive event.

Celebrations reverberated not only in Ayodhya but across the nation, as people marked Lord Ram’s symbolic return to his throne. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled following the completion of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ rituals, symbolizing the consecration of the deity in the newly constructed temple.

The sprawling Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, built in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions with a length of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. Standing at an impressive height of 161 feet above the ground, the temple is supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 intricately designed doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase detailed sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses, adding to the grandeur of the sacred space.

Ayodhya, also known as ‘Ram Nagri,’ attracted global attention with the illuminating sight of earthen lamps or diyas on a massive scale. The night sky dazzled with crackers in various parts of the city, and celebrations were particularly vibrant at the famous Saryu Ghat, where locals expressed their devotion to Ram Lalla.

Devotees began gathering at the temple gates as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday, eager to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The atmosphere was filled with fervor and enthusiasm as people from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate the culmination of this historic event.

The Shri Ram Temple is now open to the public, inviting devotees and visitors to experience the spiritual aura of this monumental structure that stands as a symbol of faith and unity.