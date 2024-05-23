MEA On Request From Karnataka Govt, Working To Revoke Prajwal Revanna's Diplomatic Passport

Amid a whirlwind of controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed receiving a formal request from the Karnataka government to revoke the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal Secular (JD(S)) MP Prajwal Revanna. Sources revealed that this move follows Revanna’s recent departure from the country, utilizing his diplomatic credentials, amidst allegations of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, finds himself embroiled in a political maelstrom after a slew of explicit videos purportedly featuring him surfaced last month. The 33-year-old MP faces serious accusations including rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, and criminal intimidation.

Having reportedly fled to Germany on April 27, just hours before the commencement of legal proceedings against him, Revanna is currently under investigation by Karnataka police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT). A lookout notice and a Blue Corner notice have been issued to locate him.

In response to the allegations, Revanna took to social media on May 1, stating, “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. The truth will prevail soon.”

This controversy has not spared his father, HD Revanna, a JDS MLA, who is himself embroiled in legal trouble related to charges of molestation and kidnapping. Although released on bail after being arrested earlier this month, HD Revanna faces allegations stemming from a case where a man claims his mother, a former house help at the Revanna household, was kidnapped. The complainant alleges that a video implicating Prajwal Revanna in sexual misconduct with his mother surfaced, leading to her disappearance.

As investigations unfold, the political landscape in Karnataka remains fraught with tension and uncertainty.

Show Full Article