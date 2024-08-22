Ministry Of Civil Aviation Launches Seaplane Operation Guidelines In India

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, unveiled the Guidelines for Seaplane Operations in India at an event in New Delhi today. Speaking at the Indian Aviation Academy, the Minister emphasized that these guidelines aim to incorporate seaplane operations into India’s aviation network, contributing to transportation, job creation, and economic empowerment. This initiative positions seaplanes as symbols of national growth, innovation, and inclusive development.

Additionally, Shri Rammohun Naidu launched UDAN 5.4, under which new bids will be invited for routes that were previously canceled, ensuring connectivity to underserved regions. He also announced upcoming demonstration flights of DeHavilland’s seaplane.

In his address, the Minister highlighted India’s extensive 7,517 km coastline and network of rivers and lakes, presenting unique opportunities for seaplane development. Drawing from helicopter operations, the government has adopted a flexible approach to promote seaplane growth. The guidelines support seaplane operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) through the Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) framework, with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) providing initial support for operators. Safety and security are prioritized in these guidelines, ensuring smooth operations nationwide.

The Minister noted the initial challenges, particularly in developing water aerodromes, but stressed the government’s pragmatic approach to fostering seaplane operations. The newly formulated Seaplane NSOP Guidelines, inspired by successful helicopter and small aircraft operations under RCS, outline stakeholder responsibilities, ensuring safe and efficient seaplane operations across India. The adoption of the NSOP framework for seaplanes marks significant progress in enhancing regional connectivity.

The Union Minister also emphasized the need for policies that support the seaplane industry and encourage research into technologies like electric seaplanes to reduce carbon emissions. The goal is to create a regulatory framework that fosters innovation, promotes growth, and generates employment opportunities by prioritizing local workforce development. Plans for developing Multimodal Transport Hubs for seamless connectivity between seaplanes and other transport modes were also discussed.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Murlidhar Mohol, stated that this initiative would not only enhance connectivity but also boost tourism, drive economic growth, and bring remote areas closer together. The newly introduced guidelines are designed to ensure safe, secure, and efficient seaplane operations, marking a significant advancement in India’s aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Secretary, Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, noted the proactive approach taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, leveraging the NSOP framework for seaplanes, which has already been successful for helicopters and small aircraft under RCS. The Seaplane NSOP Guidelines offer a structured framework to support the continued growth of seaplane operations while the development of water aerodrome infrastructure progresses.

The event was attended by Director General of Civil Aviation, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, State and Union Territory Governments, NSOP and SOP operators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), seaplane manufacturers, lessors, and media personnel.