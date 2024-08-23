Ministry Of Health Calls for Replacement Of Colonial-Era Convocation Attire In Medical Institutes

In a move signalling a departure from colonial-era traditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Friday that the black robe and cap traditionally worn during convocation ceremonies, a practice introduced by the British, should be replaced.

Citing the influence of the ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolutions) outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry is advocating for the modernisation of ceremonial attire.

“It has been observed that various institutes under the Ministry currently use the black robe and cap during convocation ceremonies. This attire, which originated in mediaeval Europe, was introduced by the British in all their colonies. This tradition, being a colonial legacy, needs to be changed,” the Ministry stated in an official order.

The new directive requires medical institutions to design and adopt dress codes for their convocation ceremonies that reflect local traditions and cultural heritage. This shift aims to honour and celebrate India’s diverse cultural fabric, moving away from the historical European garb.

Institutions are now required to submit their proposals for new attire to the Ministry, through their respective divisions, for approval by the Secretary (Health).

“Accordingly, it has been decided by the Ministry that various institutes, including AIIMS and INIs engaged in imparting medical education, will design an appropriate Indian dress code for their convocation ceremonies, based on the local traditions of the state in which the institute is located. Proposals to this effect should be submitted to the Ministry through the respective divisions for consideration and approval by the Secretary (Health),” the official order stated.

