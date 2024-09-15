Home
Modi Criticizes JMM Over Alleged Support For Rohingyas & Bangladeshis At Jamshedpur Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) during a rally in Jamshedpur on Sunday, accusing the party of supporting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya refugees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) during a rally in Jamshedpur on Sunday, accusing the party of supporting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya refugees. Modi’s remarks were part of a broader critique of regional and national political opponents, whom he described as undermining the safety and integrity of Jharkhand.

Addressing a crowd, Modi claimed that the Adivasi population in Santhal Pargana is rapidly diminishing due to land encroachments and increased criminal activities. He asserted that illegal immigrants were infiltrating local Panchayats and contributing to rising crime rates. “Every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe because of these infiltrators,” Modi said, referring to the situation in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.

The Prime Minister accused the JMM of aligning with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, suggesting that the party’s actions were driven by a political strategy akin to that of the Congress party. “When the ghost of Congress enters any party, appeasement becomes its only agenda,” Modi stated. He argued that such alliances were part of a broader strategy to build vote banks based on religion.

Modi’s remarks came in the wake of a recent order by the Jharkhand High Court for an independent panel to investigate alleged infiltration. Modi criticized the JMM government for reportedly denying the issue and failing to address the demographic changes in the region.

The Prime Minister did not stop at critiquing the JMM. He also targeted the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), labeling them as the “biggest enemies of Jharkhand.” Modi accused these parties of fostering corruption and neglecting the development of the state. “The RJD still seeks revenge from Jharkhand for its formation, and the Congress has historically failed to uplift the backward, Adivasi, and Dalit communities,” Modi said.

In his speech, Modi urged voters to reject the JMM, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement. He claimed that the JMM government had exploited the state’s resources, including mines, minerals, and Army land, and had been trained in corruption by the Congress party.

