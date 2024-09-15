Home
Sunday, September 15, 2024
From Varanasi To Nagpur: Discover What PM Modi Plans For His 74th Birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on September 17 draws near, the spotlight is on his planned celebrations, which will span three cities and feature a mix of religious, political, and social activities.

Modi’s birthday will commence in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, where he is expected to start the day with prayers at the iconic Vishwanath Temple. Although it remains uncertain if he will take a holy dip in the Ganga, his visit will likely be marked by significant religious ceremonies.

In the afternoon, Modi will travel to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where he will launch the Subhadra Yojana, a new initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to women. The scheme, named after Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath, will offer Rs 10,000 annually to over 1 crore women in Odisha over the next five years.

The Prime Minister will conclude his birthday in Nagpur, home to the RSS headquarters. Modi’s visit will include a stop in Wardha, where he is set to inaugurate an MSME event commemorating the first anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Yojna, which was also launched on his birthday last year. It remains unclear if Modi will visit the RSS headquarters during this trip.

In conjunction with Modi’s birthday, the BJP has planned a series of nationwide events. The fortnight starting with September 17 will be marked as ‘Seva Pakhwara’ or ‘Seva Parv.’ The BJP will conduct a nationwide blood donation camp in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society. Additionally, from September 18, the party will initiate a cleanliness drive in hospitals and schools, with a focus on documenting these efforts.

On September 23, free health check-up camps for women and senior citizens will be held across all 4,123 assembly constituencies in India. The BJP has also planned to honor India’s Paralympic athletes and is combining this period with a membership drive, aiming to enroll 100 new members per BJP cadre.

The BJP’s celebrations will culminate with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, observed at the mandal level, rounding off a fortnight of dedicated service and outreach.

