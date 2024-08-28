‘More India’: Chile Seeks Stronger Ties With India In Agriculture And Technology, Says Minister

Pitching for "more India" for enhanced cooperation in bilateral relations, Chile's Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, on Wednesday highlighted the country's strong trade ties with various regions and expressed a desire to strengthen relations with India, particularly in agriculture and technology.

Pitching for “more India” for enhanced cooperation in bilateral relations, Chile’s Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, on Wednesday highlighted the country’s strong trade ties with various regions and expressed a desire to strengthen relations with India, particularly in agriculture and technology.

Importance of Agricultural Technology

Valenzuela emphasized the need for advanced agricultural technology from India, noting that “India produces more tractors for agriculture,” which Chile requires for its agricultural sector. He also mentioned the need for Indian Mahindra pickup trucks and agricultural products like bananas and mangoes.

Expansion of Chilean Exports

Regarding exports, Valenzuela stated that Chile aims to increase its wine exports to India. He noted, “Chile is the fourth exporter of wine in the world,” and expressed interest in enhancing rural development cooperation with India, particularly in developing agricultural practices.

READ MORE: Women Equality Day Observed By Indian Army In Assam And Arunachal Pradesh

Upcoming Initiatives and Bilateral Meetings

Valenzuela announced plans to create a modern nut production farm in Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned that a delegation from the region would visit Chile next November. The recent high-level bilateral meeting between Valenzuela and India’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, focused on agricultural challenges and expanding trade.

Existing Agreements and Future Goals

Chile is a key partner of India in the Latin American region, with significant trade in 2023. The two countries have a Partial Scope Agreement (PSA) in place since 2007, extended in 2017. Valenzuela welcomed India’s proposal to establish a task force to address market access and sanitary concerns.

Future Prospects

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, who is leading the delegation, expressed hope for strengthened relations during his two-day visit to India. The potential initiation of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations with India is also on the agenda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Canada Issues Threat Warning To Nijjar’s Associate Amid Khalistan Referendum Dispute