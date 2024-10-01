MUDA Scam: Siddaramaiah Reacts To Wife’s Surrender Of 14 Plots, Says ‘My Wife….’

In a significant update related to the MUDA scam, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed his surprise at his wife Parvati's decision to surrender 14 plots allocated to her by the Mysore Urban Development Authority.

Taking to X, he said, “My wife Parvati has returned the lands given as compensation for land that was seized without proper MUDA land acquisition in Mysore.”

Additionally, he accused the Opposition of engaging in “politics of hate,” stating that his wife is “a victim of this politics” and is experiencing “psychological torture.” ‘The people of the state are aware that the opposition parties fabricated a false complaint to drag my family into controversy and incite political animosity against me.’ said Siddaramiah. Later, he affirmed, that he respects his wife’s decision.

Earlier, Parvati wrote a letter to MUDA, in which, she indicated her intent to surrender the 14 plots, stating, “I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by canceling the deeds executed in my favor by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. I am also returning possession of the plots to MUDA. Please take the necessary steps as soon as possible.”

Her decision followed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booking Siddaramaiah for money laundering in a case related to an alleged MUDA land allotment scam.

Meanwhile, on September 27, the Lokayukta Police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others concerning the alleged MUDA land allotment scam. The FIR, lodged by the Mysuru Lokayukta, cited various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 351, 420, 340, 409, and 120B.

The FIR alleges that Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, and others were involved in illegally obtaining 14 prime plots in Mysuru city through MUDA. Currently, an official inquiry and investigation into the MUDA land allotment scam has also commenced as of Tuesday.