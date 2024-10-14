Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Political Tug-of-War Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a new income support initiative for women in Maharashtra, has sparked a political showdown between the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as assembly elections approach.

A Scheme Under Fire

While the Mahayuti government promotes the scheme as a resounding success, the MVA—which includes Sharad Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, and the Congress—has raised concerns about its financial viability. At a recent press conference, Pawar criticized the lack of clear budgeting and sustainable funding for the scheme, stating that his party would support it if the government could guarantee “clear and separate” financial provisions.

Uddhav Thackeray added fuel to the fire on October 8, accusing the state government of creating misleading narratives through advertisements. He claimed that the scheme was an attempt to manipulate public sentiment and urged voters to see through these tactics.

Defense from the Ruling Coalition

In response to the opposition’s criticisms, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the scheme’s popularity and necessity. Fadnavis alleged that the opposition is threatened by the initiative’s success, stating, “They even approached the High Court to halt the scheme. The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue to benefit thousands of women, and voters should be aware of those trying to undermine such efforts.”

Details of the Ladki Bahin Yojana

Launched in August 2024, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women aged 21 to 65 years. With a budget allocation of nearly ₹46,000 crore, the scheme aims to enhance women’s health and nutrition while empowering them within their households.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the financial aid, applicants must:

Be residents of Maharashtra.

Come from families with a combined annual income not exceeding ₹2,50,000.

Have bank accounts linked to their Aadhar numbers.

Include married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute women, as well as one unmarried woman per family.

Exclusions

Certain groups are excluded from the scheme, including:

Women from families that are income taxpayers.

Women whose family members are regular employees in government positions or drawing pensions.

Those receiving similar financial benefits from other state government schemes.

Women with family members who are current or former MPs or MLAs.

Families owning a four-wheeler (excluding tractors).

Eligible women can apply online, submitting the required documents to access the benefits.

As the political landscape heats up in Maharashtra, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana remains a focal point of contention. With assembly elections looming, both sides are leveraging the scheme to rally support, making it a key issue for voters as they head to the polls.

