Multi-Agency Probe Launched As Delhi CRPF School Blast Tied to Khalistani Link

A powerful blast tore through the wall of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi’s Rohini area on Sunday, prompting a multi-agency investigation. The explosion, which caused damage to nearby shops and vehicles, has led authorities to explore the possibility of a Khalistani link. While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised serious concerns about its motives and the potential involvement of separatist elements.

The Blast

The explosion occurred early Sunday morning, between 7:35 and 7:40 a.m., causing significant damage to the wall of the CRPF school. Although the blast did not result in any casualties, it did leave a large hole in the school’s structure and caused damage to nearby shops and cars.

According to a senior police officer, it is suspected that the perpetrators intended to send a warning to authorities rather than cause mass harm. The explosive device, believed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), was likely planted the previous night and may have been controlled remotely or set with a timer. The absence of deadly shrapnel in the device further supports the theory that the goal was to create fear rather than inflict widespread destruction.

Investigating a Possible Khalistani Link

As the investigation unfolded, authorities began examining a possible Khalistani connection to the blast. Sources within the Delhi Police revealed to PTI that their probe is focusing on a social media post circulating in the aftermath of the explosion. The post, believed to have been shared by a pro-Khalistan group, suggests that the blast may have been in retaliation for actions against Khalistani separatists.

A senior officer confirmed, “The Delhi Police are probing a Khalistani link to the blast after a post circulating on social media claimed that the explosion was in retaliation to the targeting of pro-Khalistan separatists allegedly by Indian agents.”

This post, shared widely on various platforms, has raised alarm among authorities, who are now investigating its origins and credibility.

Justice League India’s Claim: “Khalistan Zindabad”

Later on Sunday, a screenshot of a purported Telegram post by a group called Justice League India surfaced online. The post featured a video clip of the blast, which had the text “Khalistan Zindabad” displayed at the bottom. The message accompanying the clip read:

“If Indian coward agency and their masters think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice, then they live in fools’ world. They can’t imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI.”

This post has become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation, with law enforcement agencies examining its authenticity and potential ties to the Khalistani separatist movement. Authorities are also working to trace the individuals responsible for the post and determine if there is a coordinated effort to promote violence in the name of the Khalistan cause.

Coordinated Investigations by Multiple Agencies

In response to the blast, teams from multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), CRPF, and Delhi Police, cordoned off the area and began collecting forensic evidence. Officials from these agencies have been working together to piece together the timeline of events and identify those responsible for the explosion.

Samples collected from the blast site will undergo thorough analysis to determine the exact nature of the explosive used. An officer close to the investigation commented that the placement of the device and its relatively low casualty potential suggest that the perpetrator was focused on sending a political message rather than committing a deadly attack.

“The perpetrator intentionally selected the spot to not harm people but to send a message,” an investigating officer told reporters, highlighting the calculated nature of the blast.

Recent Bomb Threats

The blast in Rohini comes amid a wave of bomb threats that have been reported across India in recent weeks. Dozens of flights received bomb threats, though all were later declared hoaxes. While no direct link has been established between these threats and the explosion in Delhi, the simultaneous nature of these events has led authorities to consider broader security implications.

Given the recent surge in threats and now the actual explosion, security agencies are on high alert, focusing their efforts on preventing any further incidents. The possibility of coordinated attacks or threats from separatist groups, particularly those with pro-Khalistan agendas, is being taken seriously.

