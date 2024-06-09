N Chandrababu Naidu Seen Carrying Ramoji Rao's Mortal Remains At Funeral, Video Goes Viral

Ramoji Rao, the visionary head of Ramoji Film City, was laid to rest on Sunday in Hyderabad. The funeral saw the participation of numerous dignitaries, including N Chandrababu Naidu, who took part in the rituals. Rao had been undergoing treatment at Star Hospital, where he passed away at 3:45 am after being hospitalized on June 5 due to high blood pressure and breathlessness. Despite surgery and ventilator support, his condition deteriorated, leading to his demise. His mortal remains were taken to his residence at Ramoji Film City for the final rites.

The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and… pic.twitter.com/siC7aSHUxK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

Tributes from Leaders and Celebrities

Prominent political figures and film personalities paid their respects to the Padma Vibhushan awardee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.”

Modi added, “Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Actor Mahesh Babu shared, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ramoji Rao Garu, a visionary always ahead of his time. Ramoji Film City is a testament to his brilliance and passion for cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire us all. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Riteish Deshmukh also mourned the loss, saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn that the Icon, the Legend Shri Ramoji Rao garu is no more. @geneliad and I are actors today thanks to his belief in giving chances to newcomers. He dared to do things no one dreamt of. His legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. Om Shanti.”

#WATCH | Telangana: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu attends the last rites of Eenadu & Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao, in Hyderabad. (Visuals source: I&PR, Government of Telangana) pic.twitter.com/x6JHDkJNaB — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Funeral with State Honors

Ramoji Rao’s last rites were conducted at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, with state honors from the Telangana government. N Chandrababu Naidu attended the ceremony, and the Andhra Pradesh government nominated three senior IAS officers to represent the state. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh declared state mourning on Sunday and Monday (June 9 and 10).

Ramoji Rao, 87, passed away while receiving treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad early Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi were among the top leaders who condoled his death.

A Visionary Leader

Prime Minister Modi, in a tribute article, recalled Ramoji Rao as a multifaceted luminary. “When I think of Ramoji Rao Garu, I recall a multifaceted luminary whose brilliance had no parallel. He hailed from an agrarian family and went on to make a mark in diverse worlds – cinema, entertainment, media, agriculture, education, and governance. But what remained common during his entire life journey was his humility and connect with the grassroots. These traits endeared him to a broad spectrum of people,” he wrote.

Ramoji Rao’s Legacy

Ramoji Rao’s legacy is extensive, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media. His other ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He also headed the ETV Network of television channels. In 2016, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, by then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Ramoji Rao’s contributions to media, business, and society will be remembered for generations to come. His innovative spirit and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian media and entertainment.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Mortal remains of Eenadu & Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao being taken for last rites. (Visuals source: I&PR, Government of Telangana) pic.twitter.com/0FkApS4INL — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Stay tuned to NewsX for live coverage of the PM Modi oath-taking ceremony

Show Full Article