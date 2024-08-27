Nabanna March: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Reacts To Police Clash With Protestors, Says ‘Chaos…’

Reacting to recent Nabanna Abhijan protest march, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has criticized the demonstration on Tuesday, calling protestors 'goons' who provoked a police response.

Taking to X, Moitra said “Police get bricks thrown at them by #WeDontNeedNoEducation ‘Chhatras’, SHO’s head split. Many policemen hurt. And @BJP4Bengal calls bandh to protest police ‘atrocities’. Same old playbook.”

She further added “No – bodies have not fallen. Sorry BJP & GodiMedia to disappoint your ghoulish desires. This is not a common citizen’s march. Students? Women? Barely. A bunch of goons throwing bricks at police & goading them to react.”

No – bodies have not fallen. Sorry BJP & GodiMedia to disappoint your ghoulish desires. This is not a common citizen's march.

Students? Women? Barely. A bunch of goons throwing bricks at police & goading them to react.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress, on its official X handle, accused the BJP of orchestrating the protest, saying “Make no mistake, this isn’t a protest for justice, it’s chaos orchestrated by @BJP4India – hired goons running amok, smashing barricades and attacking on-duty police officers. This is a deliberate plot to incite unrest and destabilize Bengal.”

Make no mistake, this isn't a protest for justice, it's chaos orchestrated by @BJP4India – hired goons running amok, smashing barricades and attacking on-duty Police officers. This is a deliberate plot to incite unrest and destabilise Bengal!

Earlier, security forces used tear gas, water cannons, and lathi-charges to disperse protestors who had gathered on the Howrah Bridge and were marching toward the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Protestors were seen climbing atop police barricades, clashing with officers, and dragging away the barricades set up at the Santragachi area en route to the Secretariat.

