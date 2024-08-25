Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: WB Government Issues Notice To Schools For Doing Protests

Amidst the ongoing protest & outrage over the rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate medical student, recently, the West Bengal government has issued show-cause notices to several government-aided schools after reports emerged that students and teachers were participating in protests during school hours. Announced official.

These notices were sent to schools in Howrah, Bankura, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore. Additionally in Howrah, three state-aided schools—Baluhati High School, Baluhati Girls’ High School, and Bantra Rajlakshmi Girls’ School were asked to explain their actions within 24 hours.

Issuing notice, the government said ‘It has come to our knowledge that a rally has been organised during school hours by the teachers and students of your school on 23.08.2024. Such activities put students under threat as it is not safe, and this is a violation of child rights.’

Later, the government asked the schools to either provide reasons for organizing these activities during school hours, or face potential strict action from the government.

However, a teacher from one of the Howrah schools talking to reporters said “The rally was not organised during school hours. Students, teachers, and even former students of the school took out a rally after school hours.”

Meanwhile, the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital earlier this month has led to widespread protests.

Rallies organized by citizens, civil society organizations, students, and political parties have been demanding justice for the victim. Additional rallies occurred in Kolkata on Saturday, involving app-based cab drivers, morning walkers, and political groups.