Narendra Modi Engages with Political Veterans and Allies Ahead of Government Formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital before formally staking his claim to form the government for an unprecedented third consecutive term. This event marks a pivotal moment in Indian political history, emphasizing the enduring strength of Modi’s leadership and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets former President Ram Nath Kovind, in Delhi PM Modi was chosen as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party today. pic.twitter.com/8GI6p5lwUX — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also visited veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences. These meetings underline Modi’s respect for the party’s senior figures and his commitment to inclusive leadership within the BJP.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter’s residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fZtIlOj5yw — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

The meetings culminated in a grand reception at the Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament building, where Modi was greeted with enthusiastic chants of “Modi Modi”. Demonstrating his reverence for India’s democratic foundations, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead upon his arrival.

NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting: A Show of Unity

The NDA Parliamentary Party meeting was marked by notable declarations of support and unity. Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar expressed optimism about completing pending projects in Bihar under Modi’s continued leadership. “It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself,” Kumar remarked, highlighting the widespread anticipation and support for Modi’s third term.

Key figures from various allied parties, including BJP MP-elect Nitin Gadkari, JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, were present and expressed their backing for Modi’s leadership.

A particularly warm moment was shared between Prime Minister Modi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, reflecting the camaraderie and collaborative spirit within the NDA alliance.

Following the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, alliance leaders proceeded to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit their letter of support to the President, thereby formalizing Modi’s claim to form the government.

Historic Election Results and Future Aspirations

The BJP, as per the Election Commission of India’s results announced on Tuesday, secured 240 seats. Combined with its allies, the NDA stands strong with 293 seats. The alliance saw significant support from Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats respectively.

In his address to the party, Modi underscored the resilience and strength of the NDA coalition. “You can ask any child whose government was in power before the Lok Sabha Elections? He will say NDA. Then ask him who formed the government after 2024, and he will say NDA,” he declared, highlighting the continuity and stability offered by his government. Modi praised the NDA as the strongest coalition in Indian political history, attributing its success to the collective efforts and unity of its diverse parties.

Modi also emphasized the coalition’s commitment to national progress and inclusivity, stating, “For me, all the leaders of all the parties are equal in the Parliament. When we talk about Sabka Prayaas, for us everyone becomes equal whether they are from our party or not.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Unity

Reflecting on the NDA’s legacy, Modi paid tribute to past leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parkash Singh Badal, and Balasaheb Thackeray, acknowledging their foundational contributions to the alliance. “We all have the legacy of such great leaders and we are proud of it. In the past 10 years, we have tried to move forward with the same legacy, the same values of NDA and to take the country forward,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, Modi vowed to continue striving for consensus and national development, stating, “I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward.”

