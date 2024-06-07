PM Modi Assures Good Governance, Reiterates NDA's Commitment to National Interest

Following the unanimous endorsement by all alliance partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), reiterated his commitment to providing exemplary governance during his address to the newly elected MPs at Parliament on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Modi emphasized the NDA government’s track record of good governance, asserting that the alliance has become synonymous with effective administration. He underscored the centrality of welfare policies and governance excellence in the coalition’s agenda. “The NDA government has given good governance to the country and in a way, just saying NDA becomes synonymous with good governance. Poor welfare and good governance have been paramount in the focus of all of us,” he stated. “I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward…NDA has completed around the decades, it is no ordinary thing…I can say that this is the most successful alliance,”

Modi pledged to continue fostering consensus among NDA members, he said, “NDA is not a gathering of some parties to gain power or run the government. This is a group that is committed to nation first with the basic spirit of nation first.” He then went on to highlight the alliance’s success in uniting diverse political entities for the collective advancement of the nation. He expressed gratitude to the NDA leaders for their unwavering support and trust.

Emphasizing the unique character of the NDA, Modi delineated its ethos as prioritizing national interest above all else. He stressed that the alliance is not merely a coalition for acquiring power but a cohesive unit dedicated to serving the nation with integrity and sincerity.

The resolution that endorsed Modi’s leadership was passed earlier in the week during a meeting of NDA leaders It included representatives from parties such as JD(U), TDP, and Shiv Sena.

