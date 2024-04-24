NDA Poised to Win All 28 Seats in Karnataka: Amit Shah at Bengaluru Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a spirited roadshow in Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency on Tuesday evening, rallying support for Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) incumbent MP and candidate Tejasvi Surya, as the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka approaches on April 26.

Commencing from Bommanahalli, the election rally witnessed an overwhelming turnout from enthusiastic citizens, displaying their support for the BJP.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Opposition leader R. Ashoka, and Tejasvi Surya, the BJP candidate for Bengaluru South and President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, joined Amit Shah in addressing the gathered crowd.

Amit Shah urged the voters to secure a decisive victory for Tejasvi Surya from Bengaluru South, aiming for a substantial margin exceeding five lakh votes.

Aiming for the Congress-led government in Karnataka, Shah criticized its governance lapses, emphasizing issues related to law and order and corruption. He called out Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ineffective approach towards maintaining law and order, accusing it of emboldening anti-national elements to target innocent citizens.

Shah further condemned Congress’ association with organizations linked to extremist activities and reiterated BJP’s unwavering commitment to upholding law and order.

Expressing confidence in the NDA’s prospects, Shah predicted a sweeping victory across all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, attributing the nation’s progress and security enhancements to his visionary governance.

Shah urged the people of Karnataka to dismiss Congress’ hollow promises and opt for Prime Minister Modi’s development-centric approach to governance.

Tejasvi Surya extended his gratitude towards Amit Shah for his unwavering support, particularly highlighting the establishment of an NIA office in Bengaluru after the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots. He credited the NIA’s efforts in advancing counter-terrorism initiatives and leading investigations like the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Additionally, Surya acknowledged the Home Minister’s endorsement of the Safe City project, which has significantly bolstered the city’s security with an allocation of ₹2,840 crore.

The roadshow route spanned from the Vivekananda Statue near Bommanahalli Circle on Hosur Road to the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore on Bannerghatta Road, drawing massive crowds of BJP supporters waving party flags and banners.

In the upcoming elections, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya will face off against Congress’ Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA and daughter of State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, for the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat.