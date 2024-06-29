NEET 2024: School Principal And Vice Principal Nabbed In CBI Investigation In Hazaribagh

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Oasis School principal cum-District coordinator of NEET exams Ehsanul Haq, Vice Principal Imtiyaz Alam, and one more individual under the allegation of tampering with the question papers in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh.

The CBI interrogated the Principal and other staff members in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024 on Wednesday, following which the CBI conducted its arrest.

The alleged mastermind behind the whole paper leak scam, Sanjeev Mukhiya has fled to Nepal from Bihar and the CBI team is regularly conducting searches in order to get hold of him.

According to sources, it has been revealed that the courier company Blu-Dart through which the question papers had arrived did not go directly to the bank but to the school instead, where the tampering of the question papers might have taken place. Allegedly print-outs of the question papers were taken and sent to the solvers. The CBI will now take all this information into account and interrogate the accused regarding the matter.

Additionally, the Special CBI Court in Patna had previously remanded two individuals, Chintu Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar, to CBI custody for three days in connection with the NEET question paper leak case.

Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until July 1, 2024, due to opposition protests demanding a debate on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024).

Uproar In The Parliament

There has been quite an unrest in the parliament against the backdrop of President Droupadi Murmu mentioning the paper leak issue during her address at the joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday.

President Murmu iterated that the government is determined to carry out a fair investigation into the irregularities and the recent paper leak, and will also make sure strict punishments are given to the guilty.

Arrests Carried Out In Other States

Meanwhile, significant developments have surfaced in other states. Most recently, in West Bengal, the Kolkata Police arrested an individual associated with an educational institution for allegedly accepting money from a student’s parent in exchange for a promise of a high rank on the merit list and a medical seat.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the central government conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET and UGC NET exams.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, more than a dozen students were taken into custody on Wednesday during a protest against the NEET UG Examination which was organized by the JNU student’s union along with other outfits.

