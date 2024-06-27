NEET Paper Leak Scam: CBI Interrogates Jharkhand School Principal, Staffs

Amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the CBI hastened its investigation into the Oasis school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and questioned the principal and staff on Wednesday in response to the claims of a NEET-UG paper leak.

A 12-person CBI team arrived in Hazaribag on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the team went to the school, and some of the members also went to the district’s main State Bank of India (SBI) branch because, according to PTI, the bank manager was in charge of keeping the question papers.

Dr. Ehsanul Haque, the district coordinator for the NEET-UG test in Hazaribag and principal of Oasis School, was questioned by the CBI for several hours. After that, they allegedly brought him and a few other people to a guest house in Charhi, Hazaribag, where they interrogated them till late at night.

Probe In Patna

The CBI court in Bihar’s capital- Patna placed two accused in the NEET question paper leak case. Mukesh Kumar and Baldev Kumar, popularly known as Chintu, were placed under arrest by the CBI when they looked into the NEET-UG question paper leak case. Eighteen of the suspects are being held for questioning at this time. CBI Special Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan Singh presided over the hearing and approved the agency’s motion to place the suspects under detention. As part of their ongoing investigation, the CBI will now question Mukesh Kumar and Chintu Kumar in further detail. CBI Special Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan Singh presided over the hearing and approved the agency’s motion to place the suspects under detention. As part of their ongoing investigation, the CBI will now question Mukesh Kumar and Chintu Kumar in further detail. Also Read: Bolivia In Turmoil: President Denounces Coup Attempt Amid Political Unrest

Show Full Article