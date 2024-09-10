NIA Court Grants Bail To Rashid Engineer

Ahead of J&K Election 2024, the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Delhi has granted interim bail to parliamentarian Rashid Engineer in connection with a terror funding case.

Ahead of J&K Election 2024, the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Delhi has granted interim bail to parliamentarian Rashid Engineer in connection with a terror funding case.

The bail is effective until October 2, 2024, with the condition that Engineer must surrender to the authorities on October 3.

This decision allows Engineer to participate in the upcoming union territory elections. Meanwhile, Engineer had requested a three-month interim bail to enable him to campaign and fulfill his responsibilities as a parliamentarian.

Earlier, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously opposed Engineer’s regular bail plea, citing concerns that, as a Member of Parliament, he might misuse his position to influence witnesses or obstruct justice.

To elaborate on their point, NIA highlighted a confidential report suggesting Engineer had previously abused telephone privileges while incarcerated at Tihar Central Jail. The agency also expressed fears that Engineer might exploit bail similarly.

Also Read: NIA Opposes Bail Of Rashid Engineer In UAPA, May Misuse MP Position To Obstruct Justice

Further, they also alleged that Engineer defended the terror activities of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 attacks, as a “political cause,” indicating a troubling alignment with extremist views.

They also accused Engineer of being part of a broader strategy by Pakistani and secessionist groups to frame terrorist acts as political struggles aimed at inciting separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Must Read: Engineer Rashid’s Bail Plea In Terror Case: Delhi Court Postpones Ruling

(With Inputs From ANI)