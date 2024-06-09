Nitish Kumar Who Helped Building INDIA Bloc, Now Plays Pivotal Role In BJP Led NDA

The Lok Sabha election results in Bihar have yet again proven the significance of chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state’s predominantly triangular politics, as well as his remarkable ability to come back exactly when many others have written him off. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] contested 16 seats and won 12.
The BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats, falling 32 seats short of a majority. The BJP needed four allies to obtain a majority: N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, which has 16 seats, Nitish Kumar’s JDU (12), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena (7), and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (5).