Noida International Airport Set to Become India's Premier Greenfield Facility

The Noida International Airport, a flagship project in Jewar, spearheaded by CEO Christoph Schnellmann, is gearing up to redefine India’s aviation landscape. The project reflects a strong commitment towards sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions. The airport is reported to be meticulously planned to align with green principles from inception to operation.

“Sustainability and environmental impact were some of the key criteria based on which we selected the airport’s planning and design teams, construction partners, and concessionaires,” Schnellmann stated, highlighting the project’s eco-friendly ethos.

Reports assert that an eight-acre forest and a 133-hectare green area are key components of the airport’s layout. Notably, 580 trees, including species like peepal and banyan, have already been transplanted to preserve the area’s local flora. This initiative ensures that the airport maintains biodiversity while advancing construction.

Spread over 5,000 hectares and developed in four phases, the first phase of the Noida airport covers 1,300 hectares and is nearing completion. Schnellmann highlighted that a dedicated area within the airport land has been designated for an eight-acre forest reserve aimed at conserving local plant species. “As part of our commitment to preserve the plant species around the airport, we have transplanted over 580 trees at the construction site,” he said.

“The transplantation process is being carried out on the scientific principles of ‘pruning, root ball preparation, tree shifting and planting’ ensuring no net loss of biodiversity,” he explained, ensuring no net loss of biodiversity. According to reports, the process of transplantation employs organic manure which further focuses and emphasises on the airport’s green practices.

Also read: Watch: Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Dances on Arrival at Space Station

Green Initiatives at Noida Airport

The Noida International Airport is not just about infrastructure but also about pioneering environmental initiatives. Renewable energy sources, rainwater harvesting, onsite waste management, a sewage treatment plant, and electric ground support equipment are some of the green measures being implemented. Schnellmann also pointed out the use of innovative technology by their EPC contractor, who has integrated Nanogence Catalyst’s patented smart activator. This technology enhances the binding efficiency of cementitious material, providing high material performance while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Once completed, the Noida International Airport will be India’s largest greenfield airport, positioned strategically in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, western Uttar Pradesh. Located approximately 75 km from Delhi, it will serve as the National Capital Region’s second international airport. Officials anticipate the commencement of operations by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation sector.

Show Full Article