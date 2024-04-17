Noida's Corporate Employee's UPSC Success Story

Noida resident Wardah Khan achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 18th rank in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam 2023, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. Wardah, a 24-year-old who quit her corporate job to pursue civil services, expressed her joy and aspirations after achieving this prestigious rank.

Wardah Khan expressed her excitement, stating, “Like every other aspirant, when we start our journey we dream of finding our name on the result list. But getting into the top 20 was unimaginable, I had not imagined to be able to be in the top 20. It’s a dreamy feeling right now. Everybody in my family is very happy and beaming with pride,”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Noida resident Wardah Khan secures 18th rank in UPSC 2023. She says, “I had never thought that I would make it to Top 20. I just wanted to make it to the list (of qualifiers). This is a huge moment for my family and me. This was my second attempt. I have… pic.twitter.com/2KoPdlDPmV — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Opting for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as her first preference, Wardah aims to represent India on global platforms and contribute to shaping the nation’s image internationally.

Journey to Success

Originally from Vivek Vihar in Noida’s Sector 82, Wardah Khan completed her Bachelors in Commerce (Honours) from Khalsa College, Delhi University. She lives with her mother since her father away nine years ago and is the only child.

Wardah’s interest in civil services was sparked during her college days due to her passion for geopolitics, history, and polity. Despite participating in debates and MUNs (mock United Nations), the idea of pursuing civil services professionally didn’t solidify until her corporate job experience.

“I worked for a corporate firm for eight months. That didn’t sort of satisfy me. I wanted to give back to the society and wanted to work for my country and transform the lives of the people,” Wardah explained. “I realised the kind of syllabus and opportunities that this career (civil services) offers aligns with my interest and hence I decided to pursue it and quit my job in eight months,”

Wardah prepared for the UPSC exam primarily at home while taking online coaching from a private institution for one year.

Advice for Aspirants

Sharing tips for UPSC aspirants, Wardah emphasized the importance of mastering basic books like NCERT and “Polity” by Laxmikant. “You must also prepare thorough syllabus notes for mains and ensure your optional subject is well-prepared with notes before exam time,” she advised.

Wardah’s achievement adds to the success stories of 1,016 candidates, including 352 women, recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services. Aditya Srivastava secured the top rank in the civil services examination 2023, as announced by the Union Public Service Commission.

Wardah Khan’s dedication and success serve as an inspiration for young aspirants aspiring to join the civil services and contribute to the nation’s development.

Also read: A Comparative Analysis of BJP’s Election Manifesto Evolution from Past to Present