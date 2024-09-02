Monday, September 2, 2024

North Karnataka Kickboxers Shine at WAKO Youth World Championship 2024 in Budapest

Two young kickboxers from North Karnataka have achieved remarkable success at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championship 2024, held in Budapest, Hungary, bringing international recognition to India. Their accomplishments have garnered widespread acclaim and highlighted India’s growing presence in the global kickboxing arena.

Dhanvita Vasu Mogera Clinches Gold

In the 18 kg point fight category, Dhanvita Vasu Mogera from Mundalli, Bhatkal, emerged as the world champion. The daughter of Vasu Mogera and Bhavani, Dhanvita’s victory is a testament to her dedication and skill in the sport.

Inorva Avani Suraj Rao Secures Silver

Inorva Avani Suraj Rao, hailing from Karwar taluk and the daughter of Suraj Rao and Sheetal Gowda, won a silver medal in the girls’ musical form hard style category. Trained by Nagashree Naikar, the chief instructor at Nagashree Martial Arts and Fitness in Bhatkal, Inorva’s achievement further emphasizes the high level of training and talent in North Karnataka.

Legacy Martial Arts Academy’s International Representation

In addition to the North Karnataka kickboxers, Legacy Martial Arts Academy students Lyle Asari and Aiden Brummer also represented South Africa with pride. Aiden Brummer, a three-time South African Point Fighting Champion, competed in the Senior Cadet Boys U-63kg division in Point Fighting, Kick Light, and Team disciplines. Although he was initially selected for the national team in 2022, Aiden’s participation in this year’s competition marks a significant milestone in his martial arts career.

Global Kickboxing Event

The WAKO Youth Kickboxing World Championships, held from August 13 to September 1, 2024, brought together 3,100 young athletes from 68 countries in Budapest. The tournament, organized by the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), showcased a range of kickboxing disciplines and provided a platform for young talents to demonstrate their skills on a global stage.

