PM Modi Congratulates Nishad Kumar for Winning Silver in Men’s High Jump T47 at Paris Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Nishad Kumar for securing a silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics. Nishad’s best jump of 2.04 meters marked his season’s best, earning him second place behind USA’s Roderick Townsend, who topped the event with a jump of 2.12 meters.

In a congratulatory post on X, the Prime Minister praised Nishad’s outstanding performance, stating, “Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024!” He added, “He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated.”

A Journey of Resilience and Triumph

Nishad Kumar, a 24-year-old para-athlete, has once again demonstrated his resilience and exceptional talent on the global stage. This achievement at the Paris Paralympics marks the second time Nishad has won silver in this category, following his impressive performance at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. With his latest medal, India’s athletics tally at the Paralympics now stands at three.

Nishad’s journey to becoming an elite para-athlete began with a tragic accident at the age of six, when he lost his right hand after it was severed by a grass-cutting machine on his family’s farm. Despite this life-altering incident, Nishad’s determination and passion for athletics propelled him to the world stage, where he has continued to inspire others with his dedication.

Other Indian Athletes in the Spotlight

While Nishad Kumar celebrated his silver medal finish, another Indian competitor, Ram Pal, also showcased his talent in the T47 high jump event. Ram Pal finished seventh with a personal best jump of 1.95 meters, reflecting the growing strength and potential of Indian athletes in international para-sport competitions.

India’s Rising Paralympic Success

Nishad’s triumph is a testament to India’s expanding prowess in para-athletics, contributing significantly to the nation’s success at the Paris Paralympics. His achievements serve not only as a source of national pride but also as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes facing their own challenges.