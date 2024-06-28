Opposition Accuses PM Modi of 'Corruption' & 'Negligence' on Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

As Delhi succumbs into heavy rainfall, On Friday early morning showers has brought down a section of roof of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Terminal 1. The incident has killed 1 person and injured others. As of now in regards of safety concerns the flights are temporarily suspended.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the Delhi airport roof collapse, which killed one and injured eight others was a very serious incident and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Avuation (DGCA) will look into the matter thoroughly. He said this after inspecting the collapsed structure.

the Union Minister said, “I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building and was opened in 2009,”

#WATCH | On portion of canopy collapsed at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, “…we are taking this incident seriously…I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the… pic.twitter.com/ahb6d9ujc0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Opposition slams

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi intended sharp words against PM Modi’s inaugurated terminal.

Congress Chief accused PM Modi of corruption and negligence.

Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt. ⏬Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse,

⏬Jabalpur airport roof collapse,

⏬Abysmal condition of Ayodhya’s new roads,

⏬Ram… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 28, 2024

The other opposition leaders accused PM Modi for hurriedly inaugurating an incomplete terminal to campaign Lok Sabha 2024.

Leader Omar Abdullah of National Conference also took a dig at PM, calling out that Terminal 1 was ‘incomplete’ when was inaugurated.

“Why shouldn’t PM Modi be charged with culpable homicide? He’s directly responsible for the death of three people who lost their lives because Modi was desperate to campaign,” he tweeted.

Delhi Airport Project

On March 10, Prime Minister Modi dedicated or placed the foundation for fifteen airport projects totaling over Rs 9,800 crore around the nation. One of these projects was the opening of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s upgraded Terminal 1.

Additionally, the Union civil minister announced that an audit of these types of airport structures will be conducted nationwide. “A safety audit is underway, and T1 has been fully cleared at this time owing to safety concerns. Following the approval of the safety audit, operations are probably going to resume tomorrow morning,” the minister of civil aviation continued.

“We offer our condolences to the departed parties of this sad event. We dispatched the fire safety team, emergency response team, and also the CISF and NDRF teams. Everyone was available at the site, and they have done thorough inspection so that no other casualties are there,” the minister further said.

