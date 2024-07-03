Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi Criticizes Opposition After Walkout During Rajya Sabha Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Rajya Sabha today after the fiery session that transpired in the parliament in which the government and the opposition faced each other in a showdown over a debate.

The proceedings in Rajya Sabha have resumed, which is a day after the lower house of the parliament was adjourned sine die, following the reply the Prime Minister gave after the 18-hour-long debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

The Lok Sabha descended into unprecedented chaos as the Prime Minister shouted over the commotion, with Opposition MPs attempting to drown out his voice. During his two-hour speech, the PM targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his fiery remarks from the previous day as “balak buddhi” (childish behavior).

As the opposition’s sloganeering ramped up, the Prime Minister continued. “I can understand the pain of some people… even after spreading lies, they tasted defeat. People of India have given us the opportunity to work for the third time… have given us a mandate,” he said.

Opposition Stages A Walkout

During the PM’s Address in the upper house, the MP’s belonging to the opposition have walked out of the house. PM Modi persisted in his criticism of the Opposition despite the MPs leaving the House and said, “The country is watching those who spread lies don’t even have the strength to hear the truth,”

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs protest, raise slogans and walk out as PM Modi speaks on Motion of Thanks to President’s Address. The Opposition MPs say that the LoP was not allowed to speak and that he should be allowed for the same. As they walk out, PM Modi says,… pic.twitter.com/rmPZpoNugY — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

“They have insulted the Upper House. The country has defeated them in such a way that they dont have any other option but to scream and shout. Slogans and chaos and running away is their fate now,” PM Modi said.

Next Five Years Is A Fight Against Poverty

While addressing the upper house of the parliament PM Modi said, “The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years, and I am saying this based on the experience of the past 10 years. When India will become the third largest economy in the world, its impact will be on every sphere of life.”

#WATCH | Speaking in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says, “The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years, and I am saying this based on the experience of the… pic.twitter.com/JntSGUs9id — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

India 5th Largest Economy

During his address PM Modi also stated that during the tenure of his government the Indian economy propelled from the 10th Position to the 5th.

“We have brought the economy from number 10 to number 5. Challenges also mounted – and despite corona pandemic and global conflicts, we could bring the economy from number 10 to number 5. This time the people have given a mandate for taking the economy from top fifth to top third economy in the world,” he said.

“Some wise people believe that this is anyway bound to happen. These are people who have experience of running auto pilot or remote pilot governments. So, they don’t believe in working. But we never shirk hard work,” Modi said.

