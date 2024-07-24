Parliament Session: FM Sitharaman Defends Budget Amid INDIA Bloc Protests in Rajya Sabha

Members of the INDIA bloc staged a protest in Parliament on Wednesday, accusing the Union Budget of neglecting states governed by non-BJP parties. Congress leaders claim the budget effectively “blacked out” these states, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failing to address their needs in her speech.

In response, Sitharaman defended the budget, stating that it is impractical to mention every state individually. She emphasized that significant allocations and improvements are made across the country, including those not explicitly mentioned.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25, making history as the first finance minister to deliver seven consecutive budget speeches. Her address outlined priorities such as boosting agricultural productivity, enhancing employment opportunities, and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Key announcements included:

Increasing the standard deduction for salaried employees from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 under the new income tax regime.

Revising income tax slabs for the current fiscal year.

Providing a one-month wage to new employees in formal sectors, directly transferred as part of their provident fund contribution.

The budget also addressed infrastructure needs in key states:

Andhra Pradesh received ₹15,000 crore for Amaravati’s development and the Polavaram irrigation project.

Bihar was allocated ₹26,000 crore for road projects, new airports, sports infrastructure, and ₹11,500 crore for flood mitigation.

The Budget session, which began on July 22, will include 19 sittings until August 12. During this period, six bills will be presented, including one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, which remains under central rule.

Key Moments:

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the budget for favoring only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, arguing that it ignored other states.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, condemned the opposition for disrupting the House despite an earlier agreement for a peaceful session.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha began amid ongoing protests. Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to allow the House to function smoothly.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav criticized the budget for failing to address Uttar Pradesh’s needs and questioned the benefits of a “double-engine government.”

Members of the INDIA bloc protested at the Parliament House entrance, alleging the budget discriminated against opposition-ruled states.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi described the budget as “unfair,” claiming it overlooked the pressing concerns of various states.

This session continues to develop, with further updates expected as debates and discussions proceed.

