Sunday, August 18, 2024

PM Modi Advocates Hostage Release & Ceasefire In West Asia During Talks With Netanyahu

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s 78th independence day, the latter during a phone call called for the de-escalation of the situation in West Asia.

Further, the Indian prime minister also called for the release of all hostages and the declaration of a ceasefire, while stressing the importance of continued humanitarian assistance for those affected.

Meanwhile, India has repeatedly urged both Israeli and Palestinian officials to choose diplomacy over conflict and to de-escalate tensions. These appeals have been made on several occasions, including at international forums such as the UN and the UN Security Council.

Updates on Ceasefire Talks: What’s Happened So Far?

In a significant development in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, the US presented a “bridging proposal” to both sides in Doha to help facilitate a deal. But, the talks will now continue next week in Cairo.

According to the US, the two days of discussions in Doha were ‘serious and constructive,’ in nature. The CIA Director William Burns representing Washington, presented proposals, which aimed at reaching an agreement to end the 10-month conflict.

However, as per AP, Hamas rejected the ‘new terms’ included in the proposed Gaza deal.

