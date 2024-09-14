Home
PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance for the victims of the recent drowning incident in Dehgam, Gujarat.

An ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh will be provided from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the families of each deceased individual. Additionally, those injured in the incident will receive ₹50,000. This announcement was made via the official PMO handle on X.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over the Tragedy

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of lives in the drowning incident. In a statement on X, he conveyed his deep sadness, saying, “Deeply saddened by the news of lives lost in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk, Gujarat. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls.”

MUST READ: Samajwadi Party Eyes National Status Through J-K Elections’, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Details of the Drowning Incident

On Friday, eight individuals drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The incident occurred in Vasna Sogathi village. According to Deputy SP Gandhinagar, D.T. Gohil, the tragedy unfolded when nine youths from the village went to the Meshwo River dam. An idol of Lord Ganesh arrived for Visarjan, which led to one person drowning. Others attempted to rescue him, but eight bodies have been recovered so far.

Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Search

NDRF Team Commander Lakhan Raghuvanshi reported that the Gandhinagar NDRF team is actively involved in the rescue operation. “We have recovered eight bodies, and according to local reports, one person remains unaccounted for. Our divers are working tirelessly, with both NDRF and SDRF teams engaged in the search to ensure no one else is missing,” Raghuvanshi stated.

The drowning incident in Dehgam has left the community in mourning, and the Prime Minister’s relief package aims to support the affected families during this difficult time. The ongoing efforts by the NDRF and SDRF teams continue to search for any additional missing persons and provide support to the local community.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Modi’s Historic Visit To Doda: Key Highlights

