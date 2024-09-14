Prime Minister Modi’s Historic Visit To Doda: Key Highlights

Modi’s Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

In his address, Modi articulated a vision of a prosperous and secure Jammu and Kashmir, promising to work diligently to achieve this goal. He stated, “I will repay your love by working twice as hard for the country.” Modi emphasized his commitment to transforming the region and ensuring its development.

Critique of Congress, PDP, and National Conference

Modi took a strong stance against the Congress, PDP, and National Conference (NC), criticizing their historical governance and its impact on the region. He claimed these parties had failed to address the needs of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth, saying, “Other parties didn’t think about your children’s future.” Modi accused them of fostering corruption and allowing separatism and terrorism to thrive.

End of Terrorism and New Opportunities

Highlighting the progress made over the past decade, Modi asserted that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is now nearing its end. He noted a reduction in violence and stone-pelting incidents, declaring, “Together we will form a safe Jammu and Kashmir.” Modi highlighted that stones once used for violence are now being employed in building the future of the region.

Reforms and Constitutional Changes

Modi addressed historical grievances related to the Constitution, asserting that previous administrations had disrespected it and deprived certain communities of their rights. He defended the BJP’s actions in granting reservations and voting rights to marginalized groups, stating, “I have brought the youth leadership forward after 2024.” He criticized past leaders for obstructing new leadership and depriving people of their rights.

Criticism of Opposition Manifestos

The Prime Minister also condemned the manifestos of the Congress, PDP, and NC, warning that their proposed policies could lead to a return of violence and unrest. Modi claimed that restoring Article 370 would reverse recent progress and enable a resurgence of instability, saying, “They never allowed new leaders to emerge in J&K.”

BJP’s Stronghold and Election Strategy

The Jammu region has long been a BJP stronghold, with the party winning all 25 seats from this area in the 2014 Assembly elections. In the upcoming polls, the BJP is contesting all 43 seats in the Jammu division. The elections, scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, are significant as they mark the first elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

With a focus on development and addressing historical issues, Modi’s rally in Doda underscores his vision for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. The upcoming Assembly elections are poised to be a critical test of the BJP’s strategies and promises for the region’s future.