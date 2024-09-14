Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Prime Minister Modi’s Historic Visit To Doda: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a historic rally in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing past leaders and promising a prosperous future for the region.

Prime Minister Modi’s Historic Visit To Doda: Key Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections with a historic rally in Doda district on September 14, 2024. This visit marked the first time a Prime Minister had addressed a public gathering in Doda in over 40 years, underscoring the significance of Modi’s outreach to the region.

Modi’s Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

In his address, Modi articulated a vision of a prosperous and secure Jammu and Kashmir, promising to work diligently to achieve this goal. He stated, “I will repay your love by working twice as hard for the country.” Modi emphasized his commitment to transforming the region and ensuring its development.

Critique of Congress, PDP, and National Conference

Modi took a strong stance against the Congress, PDP, and National Conference (NC), criticizing their historical governance and its impact on the region. He claimed these parties had failed to address the needs of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth, saying, “Other parties didn’t think about your children’s future.” Modi accused them of fostering corruption and allowing separatism and terrorism to thrive.

End of Terrorism and New Opportunities

Highlighting the progress made over the past decade, Modi asserted that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is now nearing its end. He noted a reduction in violence and stone-pelting incidents, declaring, “Together we will form a safe Jammu and Kashmir.” Modi highlighted that stones once used for violence are now being employed in building the future of the region.

MUST READ: Seniors Won’t Be Able To Work Without You’: CM Mamata Banerjee Pleads Junior Doctors To Return To Duty

Reforms and Constitutional Changes

Modi addressed historical grievances related to the Constitution, asserting that previous administrations had disrespected it and deprived certain communities of their rights. He defended the BJP’s actions in granting reservations and voting rights to marginalized groups, stating, “I have brought the youth leadership forward after 2024.” He criticized past leaders for obstructing new leadership and depriving people of their rights.

Criticism of Opposition Manifestos

The Prime Minister also condemned the manifestos of the Congress, PDP, and NC, warning that their proposed policies could lead to a return of violence and unrest. Modi claimed that restoring Article 370 would reverse recent progress and enable a resurgence of instability, saying, “They never allowed new leaders to emerge in J&K.”

BJP’s Stronghold and Election Strategy

The Jammu region has long been a BJP stronghold, with the party winning all 25 seats from this area in the 2014 Assembly elections. In the upcoming polls, the BJP is contesting all 43 seats in the Jammu division. The elections, scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, are significant as they mark the first elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

With a focus on development and addressing historical issues, Modi’s rally in Doda underscores his vision for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. The upcoming Assembly elections are poised to be a critical test of the BJP’s strategies and promises for the region’s future.

ALSO READ: AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia And Sanjay Singh Pay Tribute To Sitaram Yechury

Filed under

Article 370 Controversy BJP Jammu Kashmir Strategy Jammu & Kashmir Elections Modi Criticizes Congress PM Modi Doda Rally

Also Read

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

‘Samajwadi Party Eyes National Status Through J-K Elections’, Says Akhilesh Yadav

‘Samajwadi Party Eyes National Status Through J-K Elections’, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox