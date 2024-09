The operation jointly launched by the Indian Army and Police began based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists in Baramulla's Tapar Patan. One terrorist was killed in the gunfight.

Hours after an encounter began in Kishtwar leading to the death of two Army personnel, heavy exchanges of gun firing between the Army and terrorists happened in Baramulla.

