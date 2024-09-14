‘Seniors Won’t Be Able To Work Without You’: CM Mamata Banerjee Pleads Junior Doctors To Return To Duty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the protesting junior doctors on Saturday. She stated that she saluted their protest, but they must return to work, saying. She said, “Seniors won’t be able to work without you.” Banerjee further mentioned, “I could not sleep the whole night because you all slept on the road.”

She additionally assured the protesting doctors that no action would be taken against the doctor over the work boycott. “I assure you that I will study your demands, take action if someone is found guilty,” she added.