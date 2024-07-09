PM Modi In Moscow: PM Modi Lauds T20 World Cup Victory, Recalls Retro Song, 'Mera Joota Hai Japani..'

The 8–9 July 2024 visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia gives India’s policies toward Russia a new angle. It’s important to note when he is visiting Russia. Russia is notably alone on the global stage regarding the Ukrainian crisis at the time of the visit.

Simultaneously, Moscow is experiencing considerable economic strain because to harsher Western sanctions. As strategic analysts warn, the Russia-Ukraine War is evolving into a conflict between Russia and NATO, maybe involving the use of nuclear weapons, posing a serious threat to the international community. The world community will suffer greatly if this occurs, and World War III might result.

Thus, a conflict between Moscow and Kiev on a local level might escalate into a global one. The visit of Prime Minister Modi will offer a context for comprehending the dynamics of multipolarity in world geopolitics.

Thank the Indian community in Russia for their warm reception. Addressing a programme in Moscow. https://t.co/q3sPCCESbM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2024

PM Modi On T20 World Cup Victory

Just recently, everyone celebrated the victory of the T20 World Cup. We are all feeling proud. Winning the World Cup is also a journey of victory. Today’s youth of India doesn’t accept defeat until the last ball and the last moment, and victory kisses the feet of those who are not ready to accept defeat.

#WATCH | Moscow, Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “I want to share some good news with you all. We have decided to open new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This will enhance travel and business trades…” pic.twitter.com/BWFoi9jz92 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

PM Modi On Paris Olympics

This time, a splendid team from India is also being sent to the Paris Olympics. You will see how the entire team will showcase their talent. The self-confidence of India’s youth power is the real capital of India.

PM Modi Recalls Song ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’

PM Modi punches challenging line, says, “My DNA is to challenge challenges.”

PM Modi recalls ‘Sar Pe Laal Topi Rusi, Fir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’. Such songs strengthen the bond between India and Russia.

#WATCH | Moscow, Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “The song was once sung in every household here, ‘Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.’ This song may have become old, but the sentiments are ever-green. Artists like Raj Kapoor, Mithoon Da have… pic.twitter.com/0xkaly61sR — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

PM Modi lauds Putin’s Leadership

When our students were trapped amidst the struggle, President Putin assisted in bringing them back home. I express my gratitude to the people of Russia and Putin for this.

Also Read: No Solution On Battlefield, India Sides ‘Dialogue and Diplomacy Is The Way Forward’: India To Russia