Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

PM Modi Meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Amid ASEAN-India Summit

PM Modi Meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Amid ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday during the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos. In their discussion, PM Modi expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the United States due to Hurricane Milton and highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations and regional cooperation between India and the U.S.

The meeting underscored the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations, reaffirming their commitment to collaborating on global and regional issues. The leaders also discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership, particularly in areas of mutual interest.

On Thursday, PM Modi held separate bilateral talks with the Prime Ministers of Japan and New Zealand on the sidelines of the Summit. In his meeting with newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Modi congratulated him on his new role and reiterated India’s commitment to prioritizing its relationship with Japan, a key ally and strategic partner.

During his first meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, PM Modi welcomed New Zealand’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance, reflecting the two countries’ shared commitment to combating climate change. He also extended an invitation for Luxon to visit India, which the New Zealand leader accepted.

At the ASEAN Summit, PM Modi emphasized the significance of cooperation between India and ASEAN, declaring that the 21st century belongs to Asia. He highlighted the importance of friendship and collaboration in the current global climate of tension and conflict.

“The 21st century is the Asian century for both India and ASEAN,” Modi said, adding that their partnership is crucial in maintaining stability in the region.

To further this partnership, PM Modi introduced a 10-point plan aimed at strengthening ASEAN-India connectivity and resilience. The plan aligns with Laos’ theme as the 2024 ASEAN Chair and marks 10 years of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The initiative focuses on enhancing physical, digital, cultural, and spiritual connectivity, as well as bolstering resilience in key areas such as cyber security, disaster management, supply chains, healthcare, and climate action.

ASEAN Summit PM Modi
