PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard Of Honor in Vienna

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Ceremonial Reception at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also accompanies PM Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Ceremonial Reception at Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also accompanies PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/YNQeLMMXXX

— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung by artists in Austria for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in Vienna. Prime Minister Modi shared a video of the performance on X and wrote: “Austria is known for its lively music culture. I enjoyed this wonderful rendition of Vande Mataram!”

In the video, the Indian Prime Minister is shown listening to ‘Vande Mataram’ sung by a group of artists in Vienna, accompanied by violinists and led by the concertmaster.

Austria is known for its vibrant musical culture. I got a glimpse of it thanks to this amazing rendition of Vande Mataram! pic.twitter.com/XMjmQhA06R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2024

Modi’s Visit to Austria

After 40 long years, Since Indira Gandhi’s visit in 1983, this is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Austria.

During Modi’s visit to Austria, the two countries will explore ways to further deepen their relationship and closer cooperation on various geopolitical challenges.