Thursday, September 19, 2024
PM Modi Slams Congress-NC Alliance, Claims Pakistan Is Celebrating Their Manifesto

While addressing a mega rally at Jammu's Katra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently criticized the Congress-National Conference alliance on Thursday. Stating, that Pakistan is pleased with their election manifesto for the Assembly polls.

While addressing a mega rally at Jammu’s Katra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently criticized the Congress-National Conference alliance on Thursday. Stating, that Pakistan is pleased with their election manifesto for the Assembly polls.

During the rally, he remarked “The Congress-National Conference alliance is being celebrated in Pakistan. They are very happy with this manifesto and have openly expressed their support.”

His comments followed remarks by Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who suggested that the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-National Conference are aligned on restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elaborating on this point, PM Modi said “Pakistan’s Defence Minister has openly endorsed the Congress-National Conference alliance, claiming their agenda mirrors that of Pakistan… Both Congress and the National Conference aim to implement Pakistan’s agenda here.”

He further added, “No one is paying attention to them (Congress and National Conference) here, but in Pakistan, inki balle balle ho rahi hai

Watch The Video

Earlier on August 5, 2019, the Modi government revoked Article 370, which had granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently restructured the region into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

While the National Conference has pledged to restore Article 370, the Congress has remained silent on the matter, omitting it from their manifesto, although they have expressed a commitment to restoring full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

