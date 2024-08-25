PM Modi Utilized Pakistani Airspace To Come Back To India: Report

In a striking revelation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly utilized Pakistan’s airspace, while coming back to from India to poland. Claimed News Report.

Citing sources from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the report of news.com.pk revealed, that the plane entered Pakistani airspace at 10:15 a.m. and remained there for about 46 minutes.

Further, the flight passed over Chitral and traversed the air control zones of Islamabad and Lahore before exiting into India at 11:01 a.m. via Amritsar.

Also Read: Pakistan Extends Invitation To PM Modi For SCO Meeting Amidst Strained Indo-Pak Relations

Talking to the news, a CAA official revealed, that the flight was permitted under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of international civil aviation.

The official also added that, according to international regulations, No-Objection Certificate (NOC) isn’t required in such situations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Poland from August 21-22. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years.

Must Read: PM Modi’s ‘Not Time For War’ Message From Poland Ahead Of Ukraine Visit