PM Modi Watches 'Surya Tilak' Of Ram Lalla On Flight After Assam Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst his packed election itinerary, found a moment of respite on Wednesday during his campaign trail in Assam. Taking a brief interlude between rallies, he tuned in to witness the ‘Surya Tilak’ ritual of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Expressing his emotions, PM Modi described the experience as deeply moving, resonating with millions of Indians who hold reverence for Lord Ram. Emphasizing the historic significance of the grand Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya, he wished for the radiant ‘Surya Tilak’ to infuse energy into the lives of people and propel the nation towards greater heights of success.

Sharing glimpses from inside his aircraft on social media, the Prime Minister showcased himself engrossed in watching a recording of the divine moment when the sun’s rays illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla. In a touching gesture, he appeared barefoot, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion.

After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory. pic.twitter.com/QqDpwOzsTP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

Prior to his rally, PM Modi had shared the live link of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Temple, inviting people to partake in the sacred festivities remotely.

Amidst the joyous celebrations, devotees gathered outside the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir, expressing their reverence through song and dance. This year’s Ram Navami holds special significance as it marks the first celebration following the Pran Pratishtha of the Lord Ram idol by PM Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya bore witness to a remarkable spectacle as the ‘Surya Tilak’ adorned the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol at noon on Ram Navami. This intricate ritual, facilitated by a team of scientists commissioned by the temple trust, utilized mirrors and lenses to precisely direct sunlight onto the deity’s forehead. The divine moment, lasting approximately three minutes, evoked fervent chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberating not only in Ayodhya but also in temples across the nation.

The temple’s doors opened for devotees as early as 3:30 am, with the festivities broadcasted on numerous LED screens throughout the city and shared on the trust’s social media platforms, ensuring that the spiritual fervor transcended physical boundaries.