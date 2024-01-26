PM Modi waves at people on Kartavya Path following the conclusion of 75th Republic Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waved to the crowd at Kartavya Path on Friday following the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade. With applause and chants, the crowd erupted into cheers as they enthusiastically welcomed the PM. Recognized for his fashion sense, Prime Minister Modi chose to don a multicolored turban with yellow serving as the main hue, which is associated with Lord Ram. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla was conducted by Prime Minister Modi on January 22 at the recently constructed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Thus, there are numerous reasons why the color yellow in his turban is significant.

The prime minister paired his stunning Rajasthani Bandhini print turban with a brown Nehru jacket and a white kurta and pajamas. His love for the country, its religious convictions, and the philosophy of unity in diversity were all brilliantly portrayed by the way he dressed. When PM Modi showed up at the National War Memorial this morning to pay tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, people noticed that he was wearing a turban. The National Anthem closed the Republic Day celebrations, which started with the homage ceremony at the National War Memorial where PM Modi laid a wreath in memory of the fallen heroes.

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

At the close of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic D ay Parade Chief Guest France President Emmanuel Macron were escorted by the President’s Bodyguard- ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’ as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.