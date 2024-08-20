PM Narendra Modi to Embark on Landmark Ukraine Visit, Traveling in Luxury Rail Service Used by World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic visit to Ukraine on August 23, marking the first visit by a senior Indian leader since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. During this brief yet significant visit, Modi will spend around seven hours in Ukraine, with the journey involving nearly 20 hours on a special train that has previously transported prominent world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, to Kyiv.

Preparations for this visit, considered highly complex due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have been underway for weeks. Coordinated efforts have focused on ensuring the Prime Minister’s safety and managing the intricate logistics required for travel to an active warzone. Modi is expected to board the same overnight train dubbed “Rail Force One,” which famously carried President Biden from Przemyśl Główny in Poland to Kyiv in February 2023.

Due to significant damage inflicted by Russian forces on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, diesel engines have replaced electric locomotives, leading to longer travel times. The journey from the Polish border to Kyiv now takes approximately 10 hours. Modi’s itinerary includes a departure for Ukraine on August 22, following official engagements in Poland, the first stop on his two-nation tour. He is scheduled to arrive in Kyiv on the morning of August 23, spend around seven hours in Ukraine, and then return to Poland via the same Ukrainian Railways-operated train.

This visit is seen as a strategic move following Modi’s recent trip to Moscow for the annual India-Russia Summit, which coincided with a Russian attack on Kyiv’s largest children’s hospital, causing widespread criticism in the West. The Ukrainian visit is perceived as a balancing act in India’s foreign policy, underscoring its commitment to diplomacy amidst the ongoing conflict.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, emphasized that the visit occurs within the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which will be a key topic during discussions. However, Lal refrained from commenting on whether Modi would propose a peace plan, stressing India’s consistent advocacy for dialogue and a negotiated settlement as the only viable path to lasting peace. He highlighted India’s participation in the Summit for Peace in Ukraine hosted by Switzerland in June, reiterating India’s readiness to support peaceful resolutions.

Modi has maintained communication with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders, expressing India’s willingness to contribute to the peace process. While the outcome of Modi’s discussions in Ukraine remains uncertain, India continues to engage actively with all stakeholders.

The visit to Ukraine follows a series of diplomatic engagements between Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summits in Italy and Japan, as well as during the COP26 meeting in Glasgow in 2021.

India and Ukraine share a significant trade relationship, with pre-war bilateral trade exceeding $3 billion. India was one of the largest importers of Ukrainian sunflower oil, and the two countries cooperated in sectors like heavy industry, railways, and defense. Despite the conflict, around 1,000 Indian students continue to study in Ukraine, although many were evacuated at the war’s outset.

Before visiting Ukraine, Modi will hold discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The talks will focus on enhancing defense cooperation and boosting bilateral trade, which currently stands at $6 billion. Poland is India’s largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, with Indian investments in Poland valued at $3 billion and Polish investments in India around $1 billion. The visit also highlights the vibrant Indian community in Poland, which numbers around 25,000, including 5,000 students.