PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to headline a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10, with heightened security measures in place for the event, according to police authorities.

Prateek Singh, DCP of Bhubaneswar, confirmed the arrangements, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bhubaneswar on May 10th, and he has a roadshow planned in Janpath, Bhubaneswar. The roadshow is planned for the night hours.”

Stringent security protocols will be enforced to ensure the safety of the event attendees, with a focus on monitoring and preventing any suspicious activities in the vicinity.

Following the roadshow, PM Modi is slated to address poll rallies in Odisha on May 11, ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Odisha is scheduled to conduct elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2019, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory in 112 out of 146 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress won 23 and 9 seats respectively. In the same year’s Lok Sabha polls, BJD emerged as the dominant force, clinching 12 seats, while BJP secured 8 and Congress managed to secure just one seat.

In a recent development, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, criticized Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, questioning the persistent poverty in the state despite its abundant natural resources.

Pradhan raised concerns over the lack of basic amenities such as drinking water, irrigation facilities, and healthcare services, accusing the BJD government of failing to address these issues despite making promises to the people.

During an election rally, Pradhan directed five pointed questions at CM Naveen Patnaik, highlighting issues like student dropout rates, teacher shortages in schools, absence of doctors in government hospitals, declining healthcare standards, and rising migration trends within the state.

Pradhan further criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly being “remote-controlled” by party leaders, underscoring the need for accountable governance in the state.