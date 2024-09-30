Police Raids on 70 Spa Centers in Dehradun; Legal Actions Taken Against Many

In a large-scale operation, police teams in Dehradun, following the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, carried out raids on 70 different spa centers. These raids took place simultaneously, aiming to uncover any illegal activities or violations of regulations within the establishments.

CCTV Footage and Employee Records Examined

During the raids, police closely examined the CCTV camera footage at the spa centers. They also inspected the maintenance registers that track customer visits and questioned the spa staff to verify their credentials and legal status.

26 Spa Centers Penalized Under Section 83 of Police Act

As a result of the investigation, 26 spa centers were penalized under Section 83 of the Police Act for various violations. Legal action has been initiated against these establishments, marking a significant step in the city’s efforts to regulate spa services and ensure lawful operations.

