Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Police Raids on 70 Spa Centers in Dehradun; Legal Actions Taken Against Many

Police teams in Dehradun, following the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, carried out raids on 70 different spa centers.

Police Raids on 70 Spa Centers in Dehradun; Legal Actions Taken Against Many

In a large-scale operation, police teams in Dehradun, following the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, carried out raids on 70 different spa centers. These raids took place simultaneously, aiming to uncover any illegal activities or violations of regulations within the establishments.

CCTV Footage and Employee Records Examined

During the raids, police closely examined the CCTV camera footage at the spa centers. They also inspected the maintenance registers that track customer visits and questioned the spa staff to verify their credentials and legal status.

26 Spa Centers Penalized Under Section 83 of Police Act

As a result of the investigation, 26 spa centers were penalized under Section 83 of the Police Act for various violations. Legal action has been initiated against these establishments, marking a significant step in the city’s efforts to regulate spa services and ensure lawful operations.

More details awaited

Filed under

CCTV footage dehradun Police Act Police Raids Spa Centers

Also Read

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox