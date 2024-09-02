Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches BJP Membership Drive, Aims for 10 Crore Members

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new membership drive, enrolling himself as the inaugural member. The event took place at the BJP headquarters and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

The BJP’s membership drive is designed to renew the memberships of existing members and attract new ones, aligning with the party’s constitutional mandates. Both JP Nadda and Amit Shah expressed their confidence that the party will surpass its previous milestone of 10 crore members, achieved for the first time in 2014.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of the drive, referring to it as part of the ‘Sadasyata Abhiyan’ (Membership Campaign). He emphasized the BJP’s commitment to fostering a new political culture and adhering to democratic processes. Modi stressed that the party’s success is not merely a numbers game but an ideological and emotional movement, aiming to expand the party’s family and influence.

Watch: PM Modi says, “Today, there are people in the country who had never seen a permanent home for three or four generations. They had no fixed address and lived in slums or on footpaths, moving from one place to another. We have provided an address to such four crore families.… pic.twitter.com/j9nZMYkIGB — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2024

Modi also addressed the importance of internal democracy within political parties. He noted that many parties suffer due to a lack of internal democratic values, leading to various issues. In contrast, he praised the BJP for its adherence to democratic principles and its ability to meet the aspirations of the people.

Reflecting on the past, Modi recalled the era of Bharatiya Jana Sangh when party workers passionately painted lotus symbols on walls, symbolizing their dedication. He highlighted that this drive is not just about increasing membership but about continuing the party’s tradition of devotion and service.

Looking ahead, Modi discussed the potential implementation of 33 percent reservation for women in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha. He posed a rhetorical question about including women in the membership campaign to maximize their success and representation within the party.

The BJP’s membership drive is set to be a pivotal movement, aiming to strengthen the party’s base and uphold its democratic values while preparing for future political challenges.

